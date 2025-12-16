How To Get Perfectly Roasted Onions - Without Turning On The Oven
Onions are one of the most versatile ingredients out there, with a handful of distinct forms that each add something different to a dish. When raw, sliced thin on a sandwich, they introduce a crisp bite that almost burns like a radish — but in the best way possible. However, when grilled or roasted, their sharp bite mellows into something sweet and savory, softening the many layers until tender. Silky roasted onions can dress up your hot dog or burger, add some depth to a simple pasta dish, or bulk up a burrito. They're rather hands off, which may allude to them being easy to prepare, but they're actually rather tedious. There are a lot of tips for roasting onions, but when you're short on time there's only so much you can do. Achieving these utopian roasted onions used to mean 30 to 40 minutes of anxiously staring at the oven, but now with the nifty air fryer, that method can be done in a fraction of the time.
Chef, cookbook author, TV personality and all around culinary-extraordinaire Antonia Lofaso is a big fan of the air fryer, and onions are just another side dish she'll happily prepare in the kitchen appliance. I got to sit down with Lofaso at this year's NYCWFF, and she spoke of her excitement for anything that offers a new way of cooking — so obviously the air fryer was a quick slam dunk in Antonio Lafaso's kitchen. The gadget essentially blasts food with hot air, but in a consistent, controlled environment. According to Lafaso, approaching roasted onions in the air fryer is easy, but you do have to keep two things in mind. Don't overcrowd, and don't skimp on the fat.
Give onions space in the air fryer and they'll give you big flavor
Air fryers reach such high temperatures by running a fan to help circulate the air. This works wonders, but it does dehydrate food, which is critical to keep in mind. When roasting onions, you'll want a lot of fat. Lafaso mentions you can use any sort of fat, like butter, olive oil, or coconut oil, but, most importantly, "onions need to be well coated." This coating ensures even cooking and prevents sticking, while even spacing allows the hot air to circulate freely around each sliver of onion. Onions have their own distinct, natural flavor, so other than a sprinkle of salt, seasoning isn't a huge concern.
Lafaso also cautions against overcrowding sliced onions in the air fryer, which can lead to a mushy, bland pile of onions. Overcrowding any pan leads to a lot of released moisture, which ultimately steams the onions rather than roasting them. This means no caramelization or crispy brown edges, otherwise known as the best part. To avoid this, arrange the onions in a single layer in the air fryer basket. Proper airflow is non-negotiable. Air fry them at 370 degrees Fahrenheit for just a few minutes, shake or flip them over, and then cook them for another two to three minutes, until they've reached a deep brown color and the smell fills the entire house.