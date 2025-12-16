How To Get Perfectly Roasted Onions - Without Turning On The Oven

Onions are one of the most versatile ingredients out there, with a handful of distinct forms that each add something different to a dish. When raw, sliced thin on a sandwich, they introduce a crisp bite that almost burns like a radish — but in the best way possible. However, when grilled or roasted, their sharp bite mellows into something sweet and savory, softening the many layers until tender. Silky roasted onions can dress up your hot dog or burger, add some depth to a simple pasta dish, or bulk up a burrito. They're rather hands off, which may allude to them being easy to prepare, but they're actually rather tedious. There are a lot of tips for roasting onions, but when you're short on time there's only so much you can do. Achieving these utopian roasted onions used to mean 30 to 40 minutes of anxiously staring at the oven, but now with the nifty air fryer, that method can be done in a fraction of the time.

Chef, cookbook author, TV personality and all around culinary-extraordinaire Antonia Lofaso is a big fan of the air fryer, and onions are just another side dish she'll happily prepare in the kitchen appliance. I got to sit down with Lofaso at this year's NYCWFF, and she spoke of her excitement for anything that offers a new way of cooking — so obviously the air fryer was a quick slam dunk in Antonio Lafaso's kitchen. The gadget essentially blasts food with hot air, but in a consistent, controlled environment. According to Lafaso, approaching roasted onions in the air fryer is easy, but you do have to keep two things in mind. Don't overcrowd, and don't skimp on the fat.