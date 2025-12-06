Skip The Green Bean Casserole For This Bright Alternative

Green bean casserole is like the old habit you can't shake, even if it no longer fits your lifestyle or palate. It's a long-held fixture at holiday spreads and everyday dinner tables that's easy to make and even easier to forget. If that rings true with you, perhaps it's time to skip the green bean casserole for a bright, refreshing alternative: lemon garlic green beans.

Likened to "spring on a plate," recipe developer Christina Musgrave shares her take on lemon garlic green beans, which is about as simple as a veggie dish can get. It obviously stars the humble green bean, but in fresh form, not the fallback canned version used in many green bean casseroles. The recipe takes about two pounds of trimmed green beans, butter, fresh garlic, lemon juice, salt, and pepper — that's all. The total time for prep and cooking comes to about 15 minutes, but it tastes like much more.

The first step in getting this light, zingy dish onto your table is to boil the beans in salted water. They need only two minutes to hit the magic tender-crisp spot. The beans immediately go from hot pot to cold plunge in an ice bath to completely stop the cooking process and preserve their crispness and vibrant, verdant green color. Then comes the defining flavor boost: sauteing minced garlic in heated butter until fragrant, then tossing in the green beans with a bit of fresh lemon juice, salt, and pepper, and cooking for about five more minutes.