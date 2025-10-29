Why Dr. Pepper Fans Might Notice It Missing From Coca-Cola Fountains Soon

The competition between soda brands runs deep. So deep in fact, that for two of the most popular brands, it's ended up in a court of law. A judge in Texas has ruled that Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc., the company that owns Dr. Pepper, can end its distribution partnership with Reyes Coca-Cola, the bottler and distributor of Coca-Cola products and Dr. Pepper, in California and Nevada. As a result, drinkers of Dr. Pepper and its many varieties on the West Coast may soon start to notice a lack of the Doctor being in the house, as Coca-Cola fountains will lose access to the Dr. Pepper syrup.

"We look forward to bringing this distribution of the Dr. Pepper trademark into Keurig Dr. Pepper's DSD system this fall, further building scale in our routes to market," said Keurig in a statement about the ruling, according to Bloomberg. The move to end the partnership is part of Keurig's effort to push Dr. Pepper to the forefront of the soda wars, cutting ties with a competitor and bringing the control of its distribution back under its own system.

The ruling states that the license agreement between Dr. Pepper and Reyes Coca-Cola "is and shall be terminated effective Oct. 27, 2025." A spokesperson for Reyes Coca-Cola bottling noted in a statement that the brand is evaluating all of its options, "including the possibility of an appeal."