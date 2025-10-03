This Discontinued Ice Cream Was Considered One Of The Fanciest You Could Buy

Häagen-Dazs was leading the luxury ice cream market well into the 1970s, but in the early '80s, a new face appeared, giving high-end brands a run for their money. Frusen Glädjé, which is Swedish for "frozen delight," was an all-natural ice cream brand that had everyone in a chokehold. Unlike other brands on the market, there were no stabilizers or emulsifiers in this carefully churned ice cream. The recipe was simple: milk, cream, egg yolks, sugar, and natural flavors with at least 16% butterfat. Ice creams at the time were rather light, whereas Frusen Glädjé was so dense that just one pint could weigh up to one pound.

Aside from being hand-packed with conscious ingredients, the edge with Frusen Glädjé was the rich taste and mild sweetness. The flavors, starting with chocolate chip swirled chocolate, plain chocolate, and classic vanilla, didn't carry a sugary, artificial taste so typical at the time. No one was complaining about consuming those sugary frozen treats, but Frusen Glädjé was a new and exciting addition to the ice cream aisle. Before Viennetta grew into the fanciest frozen treat of the '90s, there was Frusen Glädjé.