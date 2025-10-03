How Much Frosting You Should Actually Make For One Single Cake

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What do birthdays, anniversaries, surprise parties, and afternoon tea all have in common? They're all a whole lot better when there's a cake involved. While you could certainly whip up a pound cake or a bundt cake and do a simple icing drizzle or glaze — some cakes deserve something creamy and luscious, like Jaime Bachtell-Shelbert's classic vanilla buttercream frosting. Many types of cake simply aren't complete without a frosting to envelop each and every crumb. But exactly how much does one single cake need?

It can be difficult to determine just how much of that tasty frosting to whip up. Chances are, the recipe you're using to make frosting isn't going to be the exact amount you need for a single cake. So, what's the rule for preparing frosting to make sure there's enough or that none of it goes to waste? Jerrelle Guy, author of "Black Girl Baking" and the founder of Chocolate for Basil, is an expert when it comes to all things baking, and she recommends using the same rule whenever you're making cake frosting.

"A good rule is to always make more than you think you need to account for mistakes or mixing multiple colors — you can freeze any you don't use," said Guy. "For a basic 9 inch cake with a basic buttercream frosting, make at least 2 cups of frosting per layer. Regular-sized cupcakes take about 2 tablespoons per cupcake, and mini cupcakes need about 1 teaspoon of frosting each."