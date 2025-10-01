This Fall, Make Pumpkin Pie With Duck Eggs And Taste The Difference

When the season for pumpkin rolls around, there's nothing simpler or tastier than a homemade pumpkin pie. But that doesn't mean you have to stick with your standard recipe. Instead, make your pumpkin pie the star of the show with an easy upgrade: Duck eggs.

Loved for their ability to make any baked good more moist and rich, duck eggs are found in specialty grocery stores and farmers' markets alike. They are often larger than chicken eggs. And as a result, duck eggs will have a different ratio of yolk to white. This means they also have a higher fat content than chicken eggs, which makes custard creamier and silkier. Another bonus, depending on the recipe, is that duck eggs produce a brighter yellow color.

Using duck eggs as a replacement will also add a subtle decadence that will have your guests coming back for a second slice (or guessing what the secret ingredient might be). But before baking with duck eggs, there are a few things you should consider.