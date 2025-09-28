The Popular Appetizer Restaurants Have Been Overcharging You For

Listen, we understand that restaurants have to make a profit and the margins in the industry are notoriously tight. But there is one appetizer whose prices are entering egregious territory lately. We're sorry (not sorry), but charging upwards of $20 for a bowl of blackened Brussels sprouts is unacceptable.

Blackened Brussels sprouts have been having an extended moment in the sun. They're often fried or roasted to within an inch of their life, then drizzled with a balsamic reduction, tossed in hot honey, or sprinkled with bacon. But they definitely fall among the top 15 overpriced foods you should never order at restaurants. There are a few reasons for this.

First, when you order blackened Brussels sprouts, you can bet that a few of them are going to be almost too blackened. We like a nice char, but unless you're eating some very upscale Brussels sprouts, you'll often get what amounts to crispy burnt leaves scattered around the dish. It's like eating an autumnal sidewalk, which may sound nice, but it doesn't taste very good. The second reason is that Brussels sprouts are not very expensive. Comparing the price at popular grocery chains like Shop Rite, Stop and Shop, and Trader Joe's, we found that as of this writing, a pound of Brussels sprouts will run you around $3.50. Even with a sprinkle of seasoning and an extended dunk in the deep fryer, that's a far cry from the $20 price tag the appetizer often goes for.