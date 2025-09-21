9 Delicious Halloween-Time Treats From Around The World

For many, the Halloween season is a time for embracing wacky costumes, carving pumpkins, and bringing out the spooky decorations. What's arguably one of the best things about this time of year, however, is the selection of foodie treats associated with it. As the nights draw in, you might already be leaning into the cozy fall-inspired baking. And, on October 31st, an evening of trick-or-treating will likely leave you with a pretty hefty stash of candy. Different corners of the world have their own set of food-based traditions, with some treats prepared to celebrate Halloween itself, and others honoring the days that follow — All Saints' Day and Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), or All Souls' Day, depending on where you are.

If you're in the US, you've probably tucked into a candy apple, or picked up a bag of candy corn. But, there are also plenty of lesser-known Halloween-time food items that are equally worth trying. From spiced cakes steeped in history, to hearty breads and satisfying puddings, this season is the perfect time to indulge in something comforting. So, let's explore some of the tempting creations that make the spooky season special.