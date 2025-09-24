How To Turn Your Gas Grill Into A Makeshift Pizza Oven

Craving a slice of saucey, charred pizza but unsure of where to start? We chatted with Tony Gemignani, a 13-time World Pizza Champion and chef-owner of Tony's Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco for the low-down on how you can make the best pizza at home, without a pizza oven.

Gemignani has a go-to method that utilizes a gas grill to make the perfect pie. "Turn on the right and left burners, leaving the center burner off," he explains. "I cook the pizza in the middle section, which creates a hot, even cooking environment similar to an oven." While most gas grills can exceed 500 degrees Fahrenheit, you'll want to aim for a temperature between 450 and 475 degrees Fahrenheit (and a closed grill lid) to mimic the wood-fired oven effect. Cooking times vary as all grills are different, but start with about four minutes, and increase from there.

It is possible to get a blistered and bubbly pizza by placing it directly on the grill grates, but Gemignani also recommends some additional equipment. "A pizza peel is essential, and a baking steel can also be useful," he says. "A pizza pan can help absorb some of the grill's intense heat — this prevents dough from burning." If you still want those delicious grill marks, there's still hope. "One trick is to preheat the pan on the grill, then remove it and place your dough directly on the grates," Gemignani continues. "This reduces the risk of scorching while still giving you that nice grill finish."