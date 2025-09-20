This Gargantuan 18-Wheeler In Texas Is The Largest BBQ Pit In The World

Who would have imagined an enormous barbecue pit rolling around on 18 wheels? The mystery doubles when realizing those wheels are attached to a traditional, bright-red Peterbilt truck — though there's nothing traditional about its current use. In the trucks' current incarnation as the "Undisputable Cuz" barbecue pit, it travels, aided by highway escorts, when duty calls for charity functions, disaster relief, or holiday events. It's considered the world's largest mobile BBQ smoker, according to the rig's owner, Terry Folsom, who hails from Brenham, Texas.

The massive smoker trailer, built in 2000 by a championship barbecue pitmaster from Louisiana, stretches about 76 feet long with a weight of roughly 40 tons, or roughly 80,000 pounds. After struggling to remain viable, the owner sold it to Folsom, who reportedly owns a trucking company, a farm, and now, this gargantuan smoky road warrior. Seven smokestacks pierce the skyline, towering over 24 pit doors leading to 800 square feet of dedicated cooking space for many thousands of pounds of smoked meats — an incomprehensible 8,000 to 12,000 pounds at a time if need be.

Just heating up this wood smoker (the only way to cook Texas barbecue) can take up to 2.5 hours, requiring a patient pitmaster with a real passion for large-scale smoky Texas-made barbecue. Building the rig took about six months to complete, after which Folsom, along with family members and local chefs, hit the highway to help feed 55,000 first responders and victims of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, as well as working alongside the Salvation Army in Galveston.