Storing Your Butter In A Clear Dish Is A Huge Mistake. This Is Why

Maybe you've been eyeing a sleek butter dish with a glass cover, or you've already got one sitting on your counter. Sure, it looks chic, luxurious, and presentable. But as it turns out, it's not the best way to keep butter fresh. In fact, it can do the opposite. Storing butter in a clear dish outside the fridge exposes it to heat and light, which speeds up spoilage. That not only wastes money (especially if you splurge on fancy butter), but could also make you sick if it goes rancid.

So, is there ever a time when a clear dish is fine? If you're going through butter within a couple of days, you're probably safe — though how long you can store butter on the counter depends on your kitchen. If it's consistently above 70 degrees Fahrenheit, butter can turn quickly. Salted butter holds up better at room temperature than unsalted, and refrigerating your butter dish between uses can buy you extra time. Still, while glass looks pretty, it's really more about style than function when it comes to long-term storage. We recommend you avoid this option and find a better storage method instead.