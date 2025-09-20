Storing Your Butter In A Clear Dish Is A Huge Mistake. This Is Why
Maybe you've been eyeing a sleek butter dish with a glass cover, or you've already got one sitting on your counter. Sure, it looks chic, luxurious, and presentable. But as it turns out, it's not the best way to keep butter fresh. In fact, it can do the opposite. Storing butter in a clear dish outside the fridge exposes it to heat and light, which speeds up spoilage. That not only wastes money (especially if you splurge on fancy butter), but could also make you sick if it goes rancid.
So, is there ever a time when a clear dish is fine? If you're going through butter within a couple of days, you're probably safe — though how long you can store butter on the counter depends on your kitchen. If it's consistently above 70 degrees Fahrenheit, butter can turn quickly. Salted butter holds up better at room temperature than unsalted, and refrigerating your butter dish between uses can buy you extra time. Still, while glass looks pretty, it's really more about style than function when it comes to long-term storage. We recommend you avoid this option and find a better storage method instead.
How to safely store your butter
Luckily, there are better ways to keep butter fresh without sacrificing looks. If you're not a fan of storing it in the fridge, specialty dishware exists that protects butter from heat and light while keeping it spreadable. A butter crock (also called a butter bell) is a solid option for longer-term storage. The base holds a little cold water, and the inverted lid is packed with butter and sits down into it like a bell. This creates a natural seal. A butter bell keeps butter soft and spreadable while blocking out air and light. You'll just need to change the water every couple of days, or more often if your kitchen runs warm. How long butter lasts in a countertop crock depends on factors like temperature, salt content, and how often you change the water.
If you prefer the simple elegance of a butter dish without the maintenance of a crock, go for one with an opaque cover instead of glass. You can leave it on the counter or stash it in the fridge, depending on how quickly you go through it. At the end of the day, it comes down to your habits and preferences. There's no wrong way to store butter, but some methods keep it fresher and safer than others.