The Japanese Vegetable Gordon Ramsay Quick Pickles For Added Crunch To Your Favorite Meals

Gordon Ramsay makes quick pickling look surprisingly simple. "When I say quick pickling, this is so easy to do," Ramsay says on his official TikTok account. His choice here is daikon — the long, white radish you'll find in plenty of Asian dishes. It's mild, slightly sweet, and has that juicy crunch that works in more meals than you'd think.

You don't need much to get this done. Peel the daikon lightly, just enough to remove the skin, and then run it over a box grater. Spread the grated daikon on a plate, sprinkle on some granulated sugar, splash over white wine vinegar, and mix it with your hands. Then leave it overnight. That's it. The waiting is the longest part.

@gordonramsayofficial Perfect to top of a sandwich or even a side... this is how you make a quick pickle ! #NextLevelKitchen ♬ original sound – Gordon Ramsay

By morning, the vinegar has done the heavy lifting, slightly tenderizing the daikon while leaving the crunch. The sugar doesn't sweeten the pickle so much as even out the tang, letting the earthy, peppery notes come through. Spoon it over rice, pair it with grilled fish, tuck it into a sandwich — it's one of those quick sides that improves almost anything on the table. As Ramsay puts it, "the texture and the freshness of that daikon is beautiful."