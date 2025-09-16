The Japanese Vegetable Gordon Ramsay Quick Pickles For Added Crunch To Your Favorite Meals
Gordon Ramsay makes quick pickling look surprisingly simple. "When I say quick pickling, this is so easy to do," Ramsay says on his official TikTok account. His choice here is daikon — the long, white radish you'll find in plenty of Asian dishes. It's mild, slightly sweet, and has that juicy crunch that works in more meals than you'd think.
You don't need much to get this done. Peel the daikon lightly, just enough to remove the skin, and then run it over a box grater. Spread the grated daikon on a plate, sprinkle on some granulated sugar, splash over white wine vinegar, and mix it with your hands. Then leave it overnight. That's it. The waiting is the longest part.
@gordonramsayofficial
Perfect to top of a sandwich or even a side... this is how you make a quick pickle ! #NextLevelKitchen
By morning, the vinegar has done the heavy lifting, slightly tenderizing the daikon while leaving the crunch. The sugar doesn't sweeten the pickle so much as even out the tang, letting the earthy, peppery notes come through. Spoon it over rice, pair it with grilled fish, tuck it into a sandwich — it's one of those quick sides that improves almost anything on the table. As Ramsay puts it, "the texture and the freshness of that daikon is beautiful."
How to use pickled daikon
Pickled Daikon is a staple in many Asian cuisines. In Japan, it's often served as oshinko, a light pickle whose name roughly translates to "fresh flavor." While traditionally a side for rice or fish, it works with far more than that. We recommend pickled daikon with roasted vegetables, BBQ beef, fried chicken, egg omelettes, tofu, and much more. Breakfast, lunch, or dinner, it's got some serious range — like in our spiced dal breakfast bowl with yogurt and pickled daikon. The slightly sweet and sour pickle creates the perfect balance with salty or spicy foods, too. For instance, it's a simple ingredient that can add a tangy contrast to your spicy instant ramen.
One of the most popular ways to use pickled daikon is by adding it to bánh mi, the classic Vietnamese baguette sandwich. Similarly, you can pop some of this crunchy and acidic pickled veggie into any other sandwich, wrap, or pita pocket. Think katsu sando, pulled pork sandwich, lobster rolls, and even hot dogs. Go wild. It can also add a bit of brightness and acidity as a garnish in rice bowls, sushi rolls, salads, and summer rolls. It can even work in tacos, either instead of or in addition to a cabbage slaw.