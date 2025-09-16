José Andrés Really Wants You To Visit This Barcelona Food Market

José Andrés, the Spanish chef and restaurateur credited with introducing Americans to tapas-style dining, knows a thing or two about Barcelona food markets. With almost 40 bustling markets to choose from, you really can't go wrong. But there's one that stands out above the rest, and it happens to be one of the best food markets in the world.

La Boqueria is the epitome of hustle and bustle. Shoulder-to-shoulder crowds, over 200 stalls, including vibrant produce stands, bar after bar, restaurant after restaurant — it's a food lover's paradise and José Andrés' top pick for first-time visitors. Yeah, some parts are straight-up touristy. Expect a few overpriced juices and people filming more than eating. But if you know what to look for (and show up early), there's a ton of appealing and reasonably priced items tucked between the noise.

In its modern form, La Boqueria's been around since 1840, but food's been sold here way longer — like, medieval era long. It's the biggest market in the city, and a bunch of the stalls have stayed in the same families for generations. You've got people making the same stuff their grandparents did, right in front of you. "Here, you can see the amazing foods of Spain — it is like looking through a window into the history and stories of Spanish ingredients in cooking," José Andrés said in an interview with Today.