British 'Liquor' Sauce Is The Buttery, Garlicky Topping Your Mashed Potatoes Need

Entering a classic pie-and-mash shop in East London inevitably brings you face to face with a green-ish liquid lovingly ladled over a hearty minced beef, comfort-food pie, accompanied by mashed potatoes. The liquid isn't an afterthought or a minor ingredient, but a core component of British pie and mash. It's called liquor sauce, but has nothing to do with alcohol. It's instead a thick parsley-centric gravy traditionally made with jellied or stewed eels — but in modern times, more often featuring a base of fish or vegetable stock.

This phenomenon sprang from busy dockland areas of East London in the mid-1800s, where working-class laborers and families needed affordable, energy-packed meals for long working days. Though eel-eating has diminished in the East End, the well-loved sauce remains. The savory minced beef pies now include options for chicken, pork, or lamb, served side-by-side on the same plate as the mashed potatoes. Liquor sauce splashes over it all in a glorious puddle of savory, umami-style gravy.

Pie and mash with liquor sauce is a Cockney (East Ender) staple, though you'll also find it tucked into shops and cafes in nearby regions such as Essex, which lies about 30 miles outside London. The cherished meal still thrives in fishing villages such as Leigh-on-Sea, where I spent childhood summers at Wendy's Cafe, helping my grandparents peel potatoes, chop parsley, and make crust for the heart- and tummy-warming pies. These small shops perch up and down the seafronts and into Southend, perfect for a day trip from London.