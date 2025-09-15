This Is How Many Mimosas Can Be Made From One Bottle Of Orange Juice
Few libations are as simple and refreshing as the mimosa. Just add a splash of orange juice to a glass of bubbly, sit back, and savor your Sunday morning — but what if you're making mimosas for a crowd? No one wants to run out of mixers mid-brunch, so it's crucial to make sure you have enough on hand. Here's the quick math — you can make about 10 mimosas with a 64-ounce bottle of orange juice, at a 1:1 ratio.
This ratio is based on the International Bar Association's classic mimosa recipe, which recommends using 75 ml (approximately 2.54 fluid ounces) of each liquid, resulting in a 5-ounce serving. The key to consistency is to make sure you're actually measuring the juice. If you're serving the cocktail in a 6-ounce glass, the 2.54-ounce juice pour should be just under half of the flute's volume. Next, slowly add your sparkling wine of choice until the glass is nearly full.
Our recommendation for keeping things simple? Just measure once. Instead of pouring each glass individually, make a big batch for consistency. Whip up 10 servings by blending one 750-ml bottle of champagne or cava with just under half of a 64-ounce carton of orange juice (or 3.175 cups for precision). This amount fits perfectly into a 64-ounce carafe, allowing guests to serve themselves without the stress of playing bartender. Doubling this recipe is easy — just combine two bottles of champagne and the whole carton of juice in two 64-ounce carafes.
Variations on a theme: how to tweak the ratios for more mimosas
The above calculations aren't set in stone and vary greatly depending on how you plan to concoct your brunch-friendly bubbles. It's common to adjust the 1:1 ratio, and some common variants favor 2 or 3 parts champagne to 1 part orange juice. This, naturally, doubles or triples the amount of flutes you can fill with the same bottle of juice. If you prefer a low-alcohol mimosa, you can compensate with more orange juice to achieve the desired effect.
Another curveball is carton size. 64-ounce cartons were the previous standard, but now there are also 59, 52, and 46-ounce options available in supermarkets. It's a classic example of "shrinkflation," the downsizing of products while keeping costs the same. Don't assume your jug of juice is 64 ounces and make sure to read the label carefully. As for single-serving orange juice, an 8-ounce or 11.5-ounce bottle makes 3 or 4 mimosas, respectively. It's a great option if you want a mimosa or two, but don't want to buy a full-sized jug.
While the mimosa is firmly considered a 2-ingredient cocktail, you can add embellishments to extend your orange juice rations further. Popular add-ins include a spoonful of a fruit-based purée, fresh strawberries, and even flavored syrups. Since these ingredients up the cocktail's sweetness, consider limiting the amount of orange juice you add. For example, if you use 1 ounce of puree, you can reduce the orange juice by the same amount.