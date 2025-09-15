This Is How Many Mimosas Can Be Made From One Bottle Of Orange Juice

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few libations are as simple and refreshing as the mimosa. Just add a splash of orange juice to a glass of bubbly, sit back, and savor your Sunday morning — but what if you're making mimosas for a crowd? No one wants to run out of mixers mid-brunch, so it's crucial to make sure you have enough on hand. Here's the quick math — you can make about 10 mimosas with a 64-ounce bottle of orange juice, at a 1:1 ratio.

This ratio is based on the International Bar Association's classic mimosa recipe, which recommends using 75 ml (approximately 2.54 fluid ounces) of each liquid, resulting in a 5-ounce serving. The key to consistency is to make sure you're actually measuring the juice. If you're serving the cocktail in a 6-ounce glass, the 2.54-ounce juice pour should be just under half of the flute's volume. Next, slowly add your sparkling wine of choice until the glass is nearly full.

Our recommendation for keeping things simple? Just measure once. Instead of pouring each glass individually, make a big batch for consistency. Whip up 10 servings by blending one 750-ml bottle of champagne or cava with just under half of a 64-ounce carton of orange juice (or 3.175 cups for precision). This amount fits perfectly into a 64-ounce carafe, allowing guests to serve themselves without the stress of playing bartender. Doubling this recipe is easy — just combine two bottles of champagne and the whole carton of juice in two 64-ounce carafes.