The Versatile Food Ina Garten And Jeffrey Eat Every Day

Ina Garten has become synonymous with classy, indulgent, and simultaneously homey cooking. She and her husband Jeffrey are East Hampton royalty, and with her shows and cookbooks, Garten shares her wisdom on how to live well. Part of her and Jeffrey's daily routine is a lunch date where they always eat soup, one of the world's most versatile, nourishing foods.

In her appearance on "Wiser Than Me With Julia Louis-Dreyfus," Garten shared what she typically eats in a day. After starting her morning with coffee and toast with "good, French butter," she and Jeffrey sit down for a bowl of soup for lunch. She says it's "so easy because I can make a lot of soup and leave it in the freezer." The day she recorded the podcast episode, she had Italian wedding soup, which she once called her all-time favorite.

Soup really is the perfect food. The possibilities are endless. It can be light and delicate or heavy and hearty. It can be full of vegetables, protein, carbs, dairy — every food group you need. As Garten said, soup keeps very well in the freezer, and all you have to do to prepare it is heat it up. Finally, eating soup is comforting and requires you to slow down and really concentrate. So there are no downsides to incorporating soup into your daily food plan just like Ina Garten.