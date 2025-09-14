The Versatile Food Ina Garten And Jeffrey Eat Every Day
Ina Garten has become synonymous with classy, indulgent, and simultaneously homey cooking. She and her husband Jeffrey are East Hampton royalty, and with her shows and cookbooks, Garten shares her wisdom on how to live well. Part of her and Jeffrey's daily routine is a lunch date where they always eat soup, one of the world's most versatile, nourishing foods.
In her appearance on "Wiser Than Me With Julia Louis-Dreyfus," Garten shared what she typically eats in a day. After starting her morning with coffee and toast with "good, French butter," she and Jeffrey sit down for a bowl of soup for lunch. She says it's "so easy because I can make a lot of soup and leave it in the freezer." The day she recorded the podcast episode, she had Italian wedding soup, which she once called her all-time favorite.
Soup really is the perfect food. The possibilities are endless. It can be light and delicate or heavy and hearty. It can be full of vegetables, protein, carbs, dairy — every food group you need. As Garten said, soup keeps very well in the freezer, and all you have to do to prepare it is heat it up. Finally, eating soup is comforting and requires you to slow down and really concentrate. So there are no downsides to incorporating soup into your daily food plan just like Ina Garten.
There are endless varieties of soup
Ina Garten has 13 cookbooks to her name and several television shows under her belt, so you bet she has a plethora of quality soup recipes to choose from if you want to add more soup to your menu. Her aforementioned butternut squash and apple soup is, according to Garten, one of the best-selling soups at her Barefoot Contessa shop.
"It's so satisfying and good for you," Garten wrote in a Facebook post. "I love how the hint of curry powder balances the sweetness of the squash and apples." Ina Garten's butternut squash and apple soup recipe is simple and full of nutritious ingredients that would make the perfect lunch.
Soup is a perfect lunch during the colder months, but what about summertime? Some may say you surely don't want to eat soup in the heat. But those people have clearly never heard of gazpacho. Garten's easy gazpacho with goat cheese croutons is served cold, making it the perfect summer soup. But you should also know that eating hot soup on a hot day has been scientifically proven to cool one's body temperature, keeping you comfy in warm weather. The lessons here is simple: Never question Ina Garten, and eat soup every day.