Why Ketchup Tastes Different When You Don't Refrigerate It

Even though the age-old debate on whether ketchup should be stored in the refrigerator came to a close when Heinz made repeated and punctuated posts on Twitter declaring that "FYI: Ketchup. goes. in. the. Fridge," there's still an argument to be made that the ultimate decision comes down to each person's preference. In addition to a cold versus room temperature preference, the taste profile of ketchup can actually be different when it's stored in the cupboard or pantry instead of the fridge.

There are a few reasons for this taste difference ranging from the separation of ingredients, to possible fermentation, to muted flavor due to a not-ideal environment for freshness. Additionally, sometimes, the flavor isn't different at all but the texture changes to the point that it can seem like it is. It should be stated again that because of the acidity in ketchup, you can store it at room temperature, but there's a reason why the back of bottles such as Heinz say "For best results, refrigerate after opening." Just because you can store it in your pantry, doesn't mean that you should.