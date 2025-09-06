What Are Japan's 'Wet' Potato Chips And How Are They Different?
In America, we love our crunchy chips made from potatoes, corn, flour, or even veggies. Potato chips in particular dominate the market, by some accounts claiming as much as ⅓ of all new chip launches. But what if a curious dichotomy arose in the world of snacking, one that defied the very concept of crispy, crunchy potato-based chips? As odd as it may seem, there's an intriguingly popular "wet potato chip" snack in Japan that deliberately features a damp, soft exterior. It's called Nure Jaga, which translates as "wet potatoes."
This chip is produced by Calbee, one of the country's most recognizable snack companies, meaning this isn't an obscure, fly-by-night operation but an innovative new-style potato chip. The concept apparently drew inspiration from a snack called nure-senbei, a type of soy-glazed rice cracker that's chewy and moist instead of brittle. Calbee applied that familiar texture to potatoes — and the rest is new history.
According to local reviewers in Japan, the flavor of Nure Jaga centers on ama-kara shōyu, a sweet and spicy soy sauce glaze balancing umami with a slight tang. It's a profile familiar to fans of Japanese street food and glazed rice snacks, and it now seems well-suited to potatoes. Tasters note how the chips are fragrant right out of the bag and offer a satisfying bite, with the glaze soaking the surface while leaving the inside slightly crispy.
Where to find Japanese wet potato chips
Nure Jaga, or wet potato chips, first appeared at Calbee Plus, a branded storefront in places like Tokyo and Osaka, as well as select department stores and airports. However, the response was apparently strong enough that by 2022, the company could expand nationwide into Japanese 7-Eleven convenience stores. While handily accessible in Japan, it's a different story in the U.S. You might find them online or at local Japanese grocery or specialty stores, but your best bet is making them yourself with a handful of pantry items.
There's no specific recipe, especially for Calbee's proprietary Nure Jaga, but some DIY experimenters share how to recreate ones with a similar texture and flavor. The basic idea is to lightly coat thick-cut kettle-style potato chips with a warm soy-based glaze made of equal parts soy sauce, sugar, and a splash of sake or mirin. After brushing this mixture onto the chips, microwave them for a few seconds. The heat softens the chips just enough to mimic the moist, slightly sticky texture of Nure Jaga, while still keeping that important hint of crispness inside.
It won't be a perfect replica, but you get the general idea. Reputable Japanese import stores may occasionally offer the original Calbee chips; keep an eye on vendors like JAPANHAUL. Learn more about Japanese-style snacks with our articles on umami-packed homemade potato chips and soy-saucy rice crackers from Trader Joe's.