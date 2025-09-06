What Are Japan's 'Wet' Potato Chips And How Are They Different?

In America, we love our crunchy chips made from potatoes, corn, flour, or even veggies. Potato chips in particular dominate the market, by some accounts claiming as much as ⅓ of all new chip launches. But what if a curious dichotomy arose in the world of snacking, one that defied the very concept of crispy, crunchy potato-based chips? As odd as it may seem, there's an intriguingly popular "wet potato chip" snack in Japan that deliberately features a damp, soft exterior. It's called Nure Jaga, which translates as "wet potatoes."

This chip is produced by Calbee, one of the country's most recognizable snack companies, meaning this isn't an obscure, fly-by-night operation but an innovative new-style potato chip. The concept apparently drew inspiration from a snack called nure-senbei, a type of soy-glazed rice cracker that's chewy and moist instead of brittle. Calbee applied that familiar texture to potatoes — and the rest is new history.

According to local reviewers in Japan, the flavor of Nure Jaga centers on ama-kara shōyu, a sweet and spicy soy sauce glaze balancing umami with a slight tang. It's a profile familiar to fans of Japanese street food and glazed rice snacks, and it now seems well-suited to potatoes. Tasters note how the chips are fragrant right out of the bag and offer a satisfying bite, with the glaze soaking the surface while leaving the inside slightly crispy.