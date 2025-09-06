Avoid Using This Onion In Your Tacos At All Costs

As Martinez mentioned, a white onion is much better suited to a taco than a yellow one. A taco tends to have a spicy, savory taste rather than a sweet one, and a yellow onion's sweet taste can detract from this. White onions will add that signature crunch while not overpowering the taste of the meat, spices, and other toppings piled onto your meal. This is why, while yellow onions are the most popular in America, white onions are the most popular in Mexico. "Chopped white onion is what is almost universally used in Mexico," Martinez says.

While white onions are the most classic choice, there are other options that still work better for a taco than a yellow onion. For instance, some pickle red onions for extra tangy flavor and visual appeal, as they give the taco a pop of reddish-purple color. These can be added to any kind of taco you desire, but red onion (whether pickled or simply diced) is especially good on seafood tacos to complement the more delicate fishy flavor. For instance, they would be delicious added into this beer-battered fish taco recipe.

However, if you want truly authentic Mexican street tacos, stick to white onion. Its clean and crisp flavor is a classic for a reason. You can't go wrong with dicing up a white onion and adding it to your favorite taco recipe.