What Makes Cold Brew Tea Different From Iced Tea?

Have you ever reached for a perfectly chilled glass of thirst-quenching iced tea and suddenly, as it slides down your throat, you realize it tastes just a little different than you expected? The reason could be that you're actually sipping cold brew tea rather than iced tea. Yes, both are refreshing alternatives to hot teas on hot days — but they actually differ in very distinctive ways and, much like the difference between cold brew coffee and iced coffee, it all comes down to the preparation methods.

Cold brew tea is made by steeping tea leaves in cold water over a period of several hours. Iced tea, on the other hand, starts out as traditional hot-brewed tea that's later cooled and served over ice. The temperature difference is a major distinction, leading to subtle flavor nuances. In cold brewing, the slow, gentle extraction of tea coaxes out more of the tea's inherent sweetness, resulting in a smoother taste. By contrast, the flavor of iced tea is bolder and more complex, often carrying a tinge of bitterness.

The different ways in which cold brew tea and iced tea are prepared result in more than just flavor nuances, however. The high heat used to craft iced tea pulls out more caffeine than cold brewing, leading to a buzzier, pick-me-up experience than what you'll get from a glass of cold brew tea. But, it also diminishes some of the tea's inherent health benefits, making cold brew tea the more health-advantageous option.