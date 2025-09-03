The Delicious Soy Sauce Substitute You Can Make In A Pinch

Soy sauce, along with alternatives, seems to be everywhere. A dash can turn the dullest of rice dishes into an instant winner. Be it a bottle sitting in the pantry or the packets that went unused from last month's take out, the condiment is certainly a kitchen staple. But have you ever pinned a recipe, scoured the fridge and pantry to find your stash of soy sauce empty? I have personally skipped grabbing some at the grocery store, assuming I could find it in some nook or cranny of the kitchen, only to be disheartened when searching for the sauce leaves me empty handed. Fret not, inspired salt craver — a simple replacement can be whipped up in no time.

There are soy sauce substitutions to use if you find yourself in a pinch. Dried mushrooms contain increased guanylate and glutamate compared to their fresh counterparts, enriching their umami flavor. When rehydrated, the shiitake mushroom broth yielded can be used as a soy sauce alternative. Pouring boiling water over dried shiitake mushrooms via French press or heat resistant bowl and adding salt to taste produces a rich, savory soy sauce stand-in.