The Pie You Can Buy Right Out Of A Vending Machine In Texas

A pie vending machine might sound like a wild idea, but it's a sweet reality at Berdoll Pecan Candy and Gift Co. in the Lone Star State. It is pretty much permanently busy, and all it sells are full-size pecan pies and other sweet treats like candied pecans and Southern pralines.

Berdoll Candy and Gift Co. is located about 15 miles from Austin, Texas. The spot off Highway 71 is also home to Ms. Pearl, a squirrel statue that was introduced in 2011. The largest squirrel statue in the world, it is 14 feet tall. Road trippers stop to take photos with her. While Ms. Pearl is impressive and a real sweetheart, we think the bigger draw is the 24-hour pie vending machine that displays an image of her.

The dessert dispenser is so popular that Berdoll has to restock it at midnight during November and December. This makes sense; a 2022 YouGov poll of Americans found that about 65% of them are pecan pie fans. Apart from a classic pumpkin pie there's pretty much no dessert more connected with the festive season. Still, the enthusiasm patrons show for the vending machine is inspiring. Staff at Berdoll Pecan Candy and Gift Co. who review footage from the surveillance cameras set up around the machine have observed instances of pecan pie dance parties.