What Is A Dump Dinner, Exactly?

When you hear "dump dinner," you may be transported back in time to one of mom's goulashes, casseroles, or even a frozen tray heaped from microwave to plate. As uninspired as the name sounds, "dump dinner" is more congenially defined as a "dump and go" dinner. These concoctions are far from dumpy. Instead, the modern day "dump and go" dinner consists of combining ingredients into a Crock-Pot, Instant Pot, baking pan, or grill, and letting your cooking vessel of choice complete your work — the hack for a quick and convenient meal (with leftovers). Dump your food, then carry on!

Let technology be your kitchen assistant. Throwing items into one vessel may sound haphazard, but with a little strategizing, you may find the spoils are well worth some groundwork. Whether you're looking to simplify your weekly meal planning or save time on busy weeknights, researching cook times of meat and vegetable mixes can save you loads of time and stress. A little homework can lead to efficiency and ease, as well as a home-cooked meal that may become not only a time saver, but a life saver for those on the go.

"Dump dinner" options range from white chicken chili to lasagna. Pick your favorite or most convenient method of cooking, and start there. Slow cookers are the perfect tool for kitchen novices, busy bees, and the "dump and go" method. Plus, there are tons of slow cooker recipes out there that will keep you busy for months of mouth-watering inspiration. Instant Pots, with the capacity to cook rice, are ideal for "dump and go" casseroles. Don't have any of the aforementioned, new-fangled kitchen gadgets? A classic baking sheet can act as your "dump dinner" platform. No need to be down in the dumps over dinner.