How To Keep Nonstick Pans From Getting Scratched Up Each Time You Store Them

Nothing makes a weekday dinner easier than the convenience of nonstick pans. They can save a lot of time by limiting how much food sticks to the surface and the amount of cooking oil that's needed. Cleanup is a breeze too, and even the messiest of meals simply wipe off the pan in the sink — no scrubbing needed.

Nonstick cookware is a common kitchen tool every cook should have, but it isn't bulletproof, despite a low-maintenance design. In fact, these pans are vulnerable to scratches and chips, because nonstick coatings like polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), commercially known as Teflon, are inherently softer than metal. This means if they're tumble-stacked into a cabinet, fellow metallic pots and pans may scuff the coating. This is especially true if they have rough edges or exposed screws that can drag along your pan's surface.

The solution? Line your pans before placing them together. A bit of buffer makes a big difference by slightly separating two surfaces so there's no chance of pans scraping against each other. You can line your cookware by using paper plates, paper towels, or cloth towels that you already have on hand. But investing in a dedicated tool, like these pot and pan protectors by BOYAN, provides you with a reliable shield, and they tend to stack better due to their pan-accommodating design, too .