If You Don't Want To Taste The Booze, This Is The Best Alcohol To Use In Cocktails

Some folks savor the deep, complex flavors of single malt whiskies or the buttery, warm notes of Jamaican rum — while others love carefully crafted cocktails without the pervasive taste of the alcohol fueling them. If you lean toward the latter, there's one particular spirit deserving an ever-present spot in your liquor collection, according to our consultation with Molly Horn, Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator at Total Wine & More.

For people who don't particularly like the taste of alcohol, Horn agrees with the general consensus among experts. "Vodka is definitely the best spirit to use if you are looking for a 'blank canvas,' as it is by and large intended to be flavorless, odorless, and essentially free of character," she notes, but with a caveat. "You still need a well-balanced recipe or the drink will taste 'hot' (aka that burning sensation you notice when you drink it straight) ..."

She continues by noting advantages of not having to worry about masking the character of a base spirit such as whiskey or tequila, which people often associate with the taste of alcohol. With vodka, it's easier to highlight tasty non-alcoholic flavors in cocktails, including fruit, chocolate, herbs, and more. That's not to say that all vodkas are the same, as the quality and ingredients in various vodkas can still affect things like texture, smoothness, and overall palate presence. Does it all come down expensive versus cheaper vodka varieties? Not necessarily, according to Horn.