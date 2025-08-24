Get Your Slow Cooker Meals Up And Running Quickly With This Time-Saving Tactic

Slow cookers are the perfect tool for hands-free cooking. Simply dump your ingredients into the pot in the morning with a dash of liquid — such as broth or water — switch on your appliance, and come back to a tender, bubbling stew at the end of the day. Better yet, if you have a busy morning up ahead, you can get your slow cooker meals up and running even faster with one time-saving tactic: preparing the ingredients the evening before and refrigerating them inside the slow cooker dish itself.

However, there are a couple of important points to bear in mind with this technique. First, if possible, allow your slow cooker insert to come up to room temperature before placing it inside. To do this, simply place it on the counter first thing in the morning to take the chill off while you get on with breakfast. Although there's no harm in putting your dish onto the heating element of your appliance directly from the fridge, it will affect the ramp-up time of your cooker — which means you'll need a slightly lengthier overall cook time to account for the cold start.

Second, don't be tempted to switch on your empty slow cooker in a bid to preheat it before putting your fridge-cold dish on the heating element. Instead, make sure to always start with a cold slow cooker and cold dish so that both can come up to temperature at the same time.