Why You Should Be Cooking Fruit Cobbler On The Stovetop

Whipping up a cobbler is a nifty way to use up leftover fruit that may have passed its prime. Simply combine it with some sugar, top with dollops of biscuit dough, and pop it in the oven. The only problem? The lengthy time it takes to bake. Thankfully, for anyone short on time (or patience), a brilliant solution is to cook your fruit cobbler on the stovetop, as this method is faster and uses less fuel. For example, a classic peach cobbler takes around 40 to 50 minutes to cook through and develop a crisp and buttery texture. However, making it on the stovetop can almost halve the overall cook time.

Stovetop cobbler is faster and saves energy for two key reasons. First, unlike in an oven, where the entire cavity slowly comes up to temperature and requires preheating, using a stovetop means that the fruit receives a surge of direct heat from the burner. As a result, berries, sliced apples, or peaches can soften quickly, becoming deliciously tender at a much faster rate.

Second, with stovetop cobbler, the heat is typically turned off once the fruit has softened — about 10 minutes later or so — but the lid is kept on so that it can continue to cook in the residual heat for an extra 15 minutes. This additional stage allows the topping to develop a comforting steamed texture, similar to a soft dumpling, without the use of any extra fuel. Plus, it lets the bubbling, sugary fruit at the bottom cool down so the cobbler is immediately ready to serve.