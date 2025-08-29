You Shouldn't Remove Fruit Stickers Until Right Before Eating. Here's Why

As you wait for the perfect moment to bite into your ripe peaches and shiny apples, there's one habit you should break to preserve their freshness, and that's peeling the sticker off too soon. It's one of the most common mistakes to avoid when buying fresh fruit, and yet, most people don't think twice about it. It's always best to leave the sticker intact until you're ready to eat the fruit, as peeling it off could break the skin, turn its flesh brown, and make it spoil faster.

If you've ever sliced an apple and left it out on the counter instead of eating it immediately, you'll have witnessed the surface becoming brown when it's exposed to the air. Known as enzymic browning, this process occurs when the enzymes and phenols in the flesh meet oxygen from the air. In some cases, the fruit may start browning within minutes of exposure.

Some fruit stickers can be particularly stubborn and difficult to peel, which makes the skin more vulnerable to tearing. When it comes to softer stone fruit, the risk of tearing the skin is even greater. If you peel labels off prematurely, you could end up with a fruit bowl full of oxidized produce that's developed a mushy texture and unsightly brown appearance. Overripe or spoiled fruit can also attract unwanted flies and pests. However, other types of fruit may not be as vulnerable to spoiling from a peeled sticker, and it's important to know the difference.