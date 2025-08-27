The Major Hosting Mistake To Avoid At Your Dinner Party

While hosting a dinner party can be fun, it can also be stressful. After all, there are a lot of things to coordinate: from choosing the right decor to making your food aesthetically appealing, deciding the guest list, and even accommodating the individual dietary needs and expectations of each person attending. Luckily, expert chefs have been there, done that — and they have some tips for wannabe dinner party hosts.

For instance, pastry chef Abigail Dahan suggests that hosts never have guests cut into dishes themselves. "When hosting, have things pre-sliced or partially sliced to start," Dahan said in a recent interview. "Often, no one ever feels comfortable being the first to cut into the piece of cheese. Cut some pieces to start so it doesn't feel so precious to dig into."

Considering no one wants to spend hours preparing food that their guests are too nervous to eat, you can get the ball rolling by having dishes pre-sliced and ready to enjoy at a moment's notice. This goes for things like casserole, cheese, cake, or anything that isn't easy to grab. Additionally, portioning items is also especially important when it comes to specific dishes people may not be familiar with serving themselves, such as seafood, or the notorious Jell-O salad.