The Best Dupe For Anyone Missing Trader Joe's Instant Cold Brew, According To Reddit

If you're a fan of Trader Joe's instant cold brew, you know the frustration of running out, especially since the product has been missing for a while as the company looks for a new supplier. This waiting game has left many scrambling for backups, and instant cold brew options are notoriously limited. Luckily, Redditors came to the rescue, raving about Civilized Coffee instant cold brew as a worthy replacement.

Trader Joe's instant cold brew already had a rocky history. A few years back, the cold brew was recalled after shards of glass were found in some containers. The coffee returned in plastic jars, but more recently, customers have noticed it disappearing from shelves altogether. Trader Joe's confirmed the product was pulled while they search for a new supplier. In the meantime, fans have been paying more for alternatives.

Civilized Coffee's full-bodied, medium-roast coffee has a deep, dark chocolate profile with hints of caramel. It's steeped for eight hours before being spray-dried to maintain a low acidity. "I got this since Trader Joe's is out of their instant cold brew. It is just as good, maybe better," gushed one 5-star reviewer. At $12.99 for a five-ounce jar, it's pricier than Trader Joe's version per ounce, but if you value convenience, it might be worth the upgrade.