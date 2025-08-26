The Best Dupe For Anyone Missing Trader Joe's Instant Cold Brew, According To Reddit
If you're a fan of Trader Joe's instant cold brew, you know the frustration of running out, especially since the product has been missing for a while as the company looks for a new supplier. This waiting game has left many scrambling for backups, and instant cold brew options are notoriously limited. Luckily, Redditors came to the rescue, raving about Civilized Coffee instant cold brew as a worthy replacement.
Trader Joe's instant cold brew already had a rocky history. A few years back, the cold brew was recalled after shards of glass were found in some containers. The coffee returned in plastic jars, but more recently, customers have noticed it disappearing from shelves altogether. Trader Joe's confirmed the product was pulled while they search for a new supplier. In the meantime, fans have been paying more for alternatives.
Civilized Coffee's full-bodied, medium-roast coffee has a deep, dark chocolate profile with hints of caramel. It's steeped for eight hours before being spray-dried to maintain a low acidity. "I got this since Trader Joe's is out of their instant cold brew. It is just as good, maybe better," gushed one 5-star reviewer. At $12.99 for a five-ounce jar, it's pricier than Trader Joe's version per ounce, but if you value convenience, it might be worth the upgrade.
More ways to keep cold brew on hand
While Civilized Coffee may be the dupe that Reddit swears by, it's not the only way to get your cold brew fix. SATURNBIRD has gained fans with its mini cup packs — adorable single-serve containers available in roasts ranging from light to dark. Other instant options come in jars, sachets, and bags, with brands like Jot, Gecko Coffee, Caffe D'Vita, Cameron's Coffee, and DaVinci Gourmet offering their own spins on convenience.
If you'd rather stick with Trader Joe's, their cold brew concentrate is still widely available. Sold in 32-ounce bottles and made from 100% Arabica beans, it's just as easy to use as the instant version — simply dilute with water or milk and it's ready to drink. Popular brands like Starbucks, Califia Farms, Stumptown, and Java House also make concentrates that make it easy to skip the coffee shop run.
And if none of the store-bought options sound good, making cold brew at home is easier than it looks — as long as you avoid the most common cold brew mistakes. All you need are coffee grounds, water, and a little patience. Let it steep for about 18 hours — the ideal cold brew steep time for balanced flavor — then strain. The waiting takes the most time, but once it's done, you'll have smooth, low-acid cold brew ready for days, no restock drama to deal with.