Learn How To Make Watermelon Gazpacho To Suit Any Taste, According To An Expert
Regardless of the weather, a cold soup like gazpacho brings crisp, refreshing flavor and creamy texture to your table. But, if you're seeking a twist on the usual tomato-based version, there's a surprisingly tasty way to switch things up: Replace some of the tomatoes with watermelon! To explore the possibilities of this enticing alternative, we consulted an expert: Jessie-Sierra Ross, author of "Seasons Around the Table: Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes", food and lifestyle blogger, and television food personality.
"Most people are familiar with the standard Spanish version that stars tomato, cucumber, and a little bread, but if you are looking for something a little less tart, watermelon gazpacho can be a fun way to beat the heat," says Ross. It's sweet, hydrating, and perfectly compatible with other gazpacho components. The ideal is when creating a watermelon gazpacho, however, is to keep the original soup's spirit intact while offering a lighter, fruitier take that's still balanced, savory, and flexible. That's a big ask, but Ross delivered, sharing how to make and modify her own recipe.
Apart from a blender, you'll need fresh ingredients that have been peeled, cubed, and seeded, including fresh watermelon, English cucumbers, yellow or red tomatoes, bell peppers, jalapeño peppers, red onions, and some chopped herbs like cilantro or basil. Putting it all together is easy with a handful of liquids like olive oil and vinegar. But, Ross also shared some ideas for personalization along with some handy serving tips.
How to make a watermelon gazpacho that will appeal to anyone
There's an art to creating watermelon gazpacho, taking into account texture and flavor. Ross advises juicing the watermelon in a blender first, and then blitzing the other ingredients in batches for the best consistency. After reserving the watermelon in a separate bowl, add cucumber, bell pepper, and red onion to the blender and puree. Then, toss in the remaining ingredients and whirl everything together until completely smooth. At which point, a cup of the juiced watermelon can be blended in for a few seconds to integrate.
For the grand finale — and to yield the silkiest consistency — Ross recommends pouring all that goodness into a bowl with remaining watermelon juice, stirring well, and chilling it in fridge for at least 30 minutes. You've now made a vivacious and smooth watermelon gazpacho. But, who says you have to color in between the lines? Go bold and experimental, if you'd like.
To thicken the texture of your gazpacho, Ross suggests blending in a handful of roasted almonds or cashews. "Nuts will make the soup a bit richer without adding any dairy products," she explains. To instead personalize flavor, she shares, "For a slightly sweeter and more melon-forward soup, you could even add half a honeydew in place of the bell pepper." She also mentions adding in fresh garlic to add a little kick or a sprinkle of Tajin, explaining, "The spices add a lovely heat that contrasts with the cool watermelon just perfectly!" You could even spike the soup and try our watermelon tequila gazpacho recipe.
Some non-negotiables to remember
A few things are crucial to avoid mistakes when making gazpacho. "It's very easy to add too many ingredients and overwhelm the refreshing quality of the watermelon base," says Ross. "You want to think of fruits, herbs, and vegetables that will complement the juicy watermelon, rather than overwhelm it." Hence, why she loves adding in fruits from the melon family like cantaloupe, cucumbers, or honeydew.
"The color of your non-watermelon ingredients is another important consideration," reveals Ross, noting that dark cucumber skin or too much green pepper can result in an unappealing color. The same rule applies when adding in liquids. Speaking of which, she also suggests considering acidity by finishing with fresh lime juice or fruity vinegars, such as red wine vinegar or sherry vinegar, which can help highlight the melon's flavor. "Watermelon gazpacho plays with that sweet/sour profile in a good way," she notes.
After creating your watermelon gazpacho masterpiece, Ross advises pouring the soup into individual bowls, garnishing with leftover veggies, and drizzling with fresh lime juice or high-quality olive oil. As for serving, she says, "Watermelon gazpacho is a great opening to any meal, but it pairs really well with rustic dishes — whipped ricotta toast with peaches, herbs, and prosciutto would be a wonderful pairing." She continues, "If we want to go a little hardier, anything from the grill would be excellent — that charred, smoky goodness contrasts beautifully with the sweet melon. Grilled halloumi cheese with arugula, or seared shrimp in a citrus infused oil and crusty bread makes for a perfect summer's meal."