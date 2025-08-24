Learn How To Make Watermelon Gazpacho To Suit Any Taste, According To An Expert

Regardless of the weather, a cold soup like gazpacho brings crisp, refreshing flavor and creamy texture to your table. But, if you're seeking a twist on the usual tomato-based version, there's a surprisingly tasty way to switch things up: Replace some of the tomatoes with watermelon! To explore the possibilities of this enticing alternative, we consulted an expert: Jessie-Sierra Ross, author of "Seasons Around the Table: Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes", food and lifestyle blogger, and television food personality.

"Most people are familiar with the standard Spanish version that stars tomato, cucumber, and a little bread, but if you are looking for something a little less tart, watermelon gazpacho can be a fun way to beat the heat," says Ross. It's sweet, hydrating, and perfectly compatible with other gazpacho components. The ideal is when creating a watermelon gazpacho, however, is to keep the original soup's spirit intact while offering a lighter, fruitier take that's still balanced, savory, and flexible. That's a big ask, but Ross delivered, sharing how to make and modify her own recipe.

Apart from a blender, you'll need fresh ingredients that have been peeled, cubed, and seeded, including fresh watermelon, English cucumbers, yellow or red tomatoes, bell peppers, jalapeño peppers, red onions, and some chopped herbs like cilantro or basil. Putting it all together is easy with a handful of liquids like olive oil and vinegar. But, Ross also shared some ideas for personalization along with some handy serving tips.