This Connecticut Restaurant Will Serve You A Bowl Of Pickles Before You Even Order Food
Slipping into a briny, vinegary state of bliss is something all pickle aficionados dream of. Luckily, that dream can turn into a reality when you visit Rein's Deli, a family-owned New York style restaurant that's located in Vernon, Connecticut. Known for its hospitality, you'll immediately be greeted with friendly smiles, a bit of New York flair, and the perfect gift for pickle lovers: An alluring bowl of all-you-can-eat kosher half sour pickles.
These pickles are truly unlimited. That means you can request as much as you like during your meal. Used as a delectable, instantaneous way to curb your hunger, munching on these garlic-flavored pickles isn't a bad way to start off your dining experience, considering how extensive Rein's Deli menu is. In fact, it's so extensive that pickles only appear once as a menu item. Unfortunately, if you're craving different types of pickles, you can only order fried pickle chips as an appetizer or side dish. Thankfully, the bowl of pickles is more than enough to satisfy your pickle-based craving.
Serving the Connecticut community for over 50 years, Rein's Deli is known for more than its complimentary bowl of pickle heaven. It offers a tasteful glimpse into the world of Jewish cuisine, more specifically the type of foods you'll find at the best Jewish delis in NYC. You'll see classic deli staples like lox and cream cheese, pastrami and rye, and latkes (potato pancakes) on the menu. Plus, an array of kosher foods and brands that are cleverly singled out on the menu with a pickle-inspired image. Yes, the bowl of pickles is a strong selling point, but the food is equally as enticing.
A sneak peak into the foods you can order at Rein's Deli
Open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., this Connecticut-based restaurant has a little bit of everything. It has a hefty breakfast menu that features Rein's famous French toast, egg sandwiches, breakfast meats, bagels, bialys, and an array of different omelets. For lunch or dinner, you can order from a selection of kosher meats and salads or have a savory meal like brisket, beefburger, or a Hebrew National hot dog with sauerkraut. There's even traditional entrees like the Matjes herring dinner and roasted brisket and potato pancake dinner and more Americanized options like mac and cheese and chicken pot pie.
Yet, sandwiches make up a large part of the Rein's Deli menu. You can try everything from one of the restaurant's famous Reuben sandwiches to cold sandwiches with kosher deli meats. There's also double and triple sandwiches that are served with an optional serving of coleslaw and Russian dressing. Plus, there's eight different breads to choose from and plenty of additional toppings. However, you'll have to pay extra for gluten-free bread and toppings like bacon, sweet peppers and olives. Since pickles and sandwiches are often paired together, you can save money on toppings and add your complimentary pickles to your sandwich instead.
This restaurant also offers plenty of Jewish foods you need to try like gefilte fish and cheese blintzes. But, if you rather ease into things, try one of the homemade soups. The soup option changes every day, so check the restaurant's soup schedule. And don't forget about the scrumptious dessert menu that features homemade treats like sour cream coffee cake and apple pie. Luckily, everything on the menu can be packed up and enjoyed at home , even the pickles, so bon appétit!