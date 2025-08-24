This Connecticut Restaurant Will Serve You A Bowl Of Pickles Before You Even Order Food

Slipping into a briny, vinegary state of bliss is something all pickle aficionados dream of. Luckily, that dream can turn into a reality when you visit Rein's Deli, a family-owned New York style restaurant that's located in Vernon, Connecticut. Known for its hospitality, you'll immediately be greeted with friendly smiles, a bit of New York flair, and the perfect gift for pickle lovers: An alluring bowl of all-you-can-eat kosher half sour pickles.

These pickles are truly unlimited. That means you can request as much as you like during your meal. Used as a delectable, instantaneous way to curb your hunger, munching on these garlic-flavored pickles isn't a bad way to start off your dining experience, considering how extensive Rein's Deli menu is. In fact, it's so extensive that pickles only appear once as a menu item. Unfortunately, if you're craving different types of pickles, you can only order fried pickle chips as an appetizer or side dish. Thankfully, the bowl of pickles is more than enough to satisfy your pickle-based craving.

Serving the Connecticut community for over 50 years, Rein's Deli is known for more than its complimentary bowl of pickle heaven. It offers a tasteful glimpse into the world of Jewish cuisine, more specifically the type of foods you'll find at the best Jewish delis in NYC. You'll see classic deli staples like lox and cream cheese, pastrami and rye, and latkes (potato pancakes) on the menu. Plus, an array of kosher foods and brands that are cleverly singled out on the menu with a pickle-inspired image. Yes, the bowl of pickles is a strong selling point, but the food is equally as enticing.