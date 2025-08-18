This Tazo Tea Flavor Is The Perfect Sip For Summer

When you spend all day sweating in the sun, hot tea may not be the first beverage you think to pour yourself. But after you down a glass of ice water, why can't it be the second? Tazo, the tea brand that used to supply Starbucks with its leaves and is known for its major sustainability shift, has a ton of creative, refreshing flavors that would make for a perfect cuppa on a summer night. In our taste test, we ranked the Prickly Pear Cactus Herbal Tea as first out of 18 Tazo tea flavors. That's saying something!

This tea went so hard our taster said it reminded them of "the deserts in the American Southwest." We noted that sometimes hibiscus tea, which provides the flower in this fruity herbal tea, can lean too tart but that this one was "actually quite mellow in both aroma and flavor" and was "balanced by sweet and soothing chamomile flowers, as well as citrusy orange flowers and natural flavor." Sounds perfect, if you ask us. And while it drank perfectly well as a hot beverage, it would also be ideal poured over ice, a perfectly light and refreshing drink to get you through the hot days.