You Can Make Delicious Donut Holes With Just 2 Ingredients
If you're ever randomly craving donut holes, you're in luck. You may be able to indulge in them without even leaving your house — as long as you have a pair of key ingredients on hand. As it turns out, there's a super easy way to whip up fresh, homemade donut holes with just two basic ingredients: self-rising flour and whole milk yogurt.
Here's what you do: In a mixing bowl, combine 1 ½ cups of self-rising flour and 1 cup of plain whole milk yogurt (or Greek yogurt). If you don't have self-rising flour, you can substitute that with 1 ½ cups of standard all-purpose flour with 1 ½ teaspoons of baking powder added.
Then, fill a pot with oil (up to about 2 inches) and bring the temperature to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, you'll need to drop in the balls of dough, which should be the size of about 1 tablespoon. You can do this either by using a piping bag and cutting off pieces or by using a spoon and your hand to break off pieces. Fry the donut holes for two to three minutes or until they are golden brown.
How to upgrade your two-ingredient donut holes
There are plenty of ways to upgrade these delicious two-ingredient donut holes to make them even more tasty — they just require extra components. Luckily, many of these ingredients are likely already in your kitchen. For example, you can add a cinnamon-sugar coating by simply rolling the hot donut holes in a half-cinnamon, half-sugar mixture. Additionally, an easy donut glaze can be made using just powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla extract with a pinch of salt — all of which are household ingredients that you're likely to already have available.
You could also drizzle store-bought chocolate sauce over the top — or, if the amount of ingredients is not an issue, you can whip up a homemade hot fudge sauce. Whipped cream is also a perfect companion for these donut holes. You can either put a small dollop on each hole or use the whipped cream for dipping.
If you want extra flavor but want to stick to just two ingredients, then you can try using flavored yogurt for the recipe. Strawberry, raspberry, or lemon are all flavors that you can easily find in yogurt form that would taste delicious as donuts. Even a vanilla yogurt or honey yogurt would add some extra flavor and complexity to these easy, two-ingredient donut holes.
Expedite the process of making donut holes with your air fryer
Don't have the time or patience to stand around and fry those donut holes? Fear not, as the ever-trusty air fryer has your back. If you're wondering how to make air fryer donut holes, simply grease the appliance to avoid the donut holes from sticking to the surface (a small spritz of cooking spray also works!) and heat 'em up for 6-8 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Once those are done, pop those bad boys out and enjoy with some optional sides.
We covered different coating ideas, chocolate sauce, and flavored yogurt, but the fun doesn't end there. Consider adding a fruity kick to your donut holes with a fresh blackberry sauce, or opt for something thicker like a blueberry compote. Both options provide unique experiences; the blackberry sauce serves more as a sweetly thin coating, while the compote gives your donut holes an additional textural bite, as the blueberries will be readily available to munch on.
If fruits aren't at the helm, then you could swing in a different direction with cream cheese frosting. All you'll need is cream cheese, butter, whole, vanilla extract, and sugar. Use a hand mixer to whip it together and from there, you can use a squeeze bottle to cover the donut holes, dip them in, or spoon the glaze over (depending on how thin the consistency is). Add a dash of cinnamon to the glaze to round out the sweetness and enjoy!