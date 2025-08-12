This Common Condiment Can Replace Tomato Paste In The Right Dishes
If you've ever been halfway through a recipe only to realize you're out of tomato paste, don't panic. Ketchup can come to the rescue. While it's not a perfect one-to-one replacement, this pantry staple is one of the best tomato paste substitutions and can work surprisingly well in certain recipes that need a touch of richness, a bit of sweetness, or some acidity.
Tomato paste is thick and concentrated, made by cooking tomatoes down until their flavors are deep and bold. Ketchup, on the other hand, includes added sugar, vinegar, and spices — which means it's best reserved for dishes where those extras won't throw things off. Swap in ketchup when making sloppy joes, meatloaf, barbecue sauce, or even slow-cooker baked beans. It can also fill in for tomato paste in a pinch in sauces for ground beef or chili, especially if you give it a minute to cook down and concentrate. To get the right consistency, use about twice as much ketchup as you would tomato paste. If your recipe calls for a tablespoon of paste, start with two tablespoons of ketchup — then taste and adjust as needed.
How to get the best flavor when swapping ketchup for tomato paste
When you use this swap, it's important to understand everything you need to know about ketchup so you can consider how it stacks up against tomato paste in different recipes. Because ketchup is thinner and sweeter than tomato paste, you'll want to simmer it a bit before adding other ingredients — especially in sauces or stews. Letting it reduce helps cook off some of the extra liquid and mellow out the sweetness, giving you a closer match in texture and depth.
That said, ketchup isn't ideal in every situation. It won't work well in recipes where you're looking for a pure tomato base with little to no sweetness, like a marinara sauce or certain curries. But when you're making something heartier or more casual, ketchup does the job without anyone being the wiser. You can also mix ketchup with a splash of vinegar or a pinch of spices (like smoked paprika or garlic powder) to better match the flavor profile of tomato paste. And if you're already using it in dishes that lean into savory-sweet balance — think barbecue meatballs, shepherd's pie, or even taco filling — it blends right in.