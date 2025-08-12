This Common Condiment Can Replace Tomato Paste In The Right Dishes

If you've ever been halfway through a recipe only to realize you're out of tomato paste, don't panic. Ketchup can come to the rescue. While it's not a perfect one-to-one replacement, this pantry staple is one of the best tomato paste substitutions and can work surprisingly well in certain recipes that need a touch of richness, a bit of sweetness, or some acidity.

Tomato paste is thick and concentrated, made by cooking tomatoes down until their flavors are deep and bold. Ketchup, on the other hand, includes added sugar, vinegar, and spices — which means it's best reserved for dishes where those extras won't throw things off. Swap in ketchup when making sloppy joes, meatloaf, barbecue sauce, or even slow-cooker baked beans. It can also fill in for tomato paste in a pinch in sauces for ground beef or chili, especially if you give it a minute to cook down and concentrate. To get the right consistency, use about twice as much ketchup as you would tomato paste. If your recipe calls for a tablespoon of paste, start with two tablespoons of ketchup — then taste and adjust as needed.