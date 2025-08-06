Save Bologna And Other Meats From Spoiling With A Peanut Butter Jar Lid

The humble bologna sammie has a bad rap for being boring and bland. However, there are plenty of ways to make luxurious upgrades to a bologna sandwich, such as layering in caramelized onions, adding manchego cheese, or spreading on some guac. You can even brown a few slices of this lunch meat in some frothy butter to lend it texture and flavor, making it a super-versatile lunch option. (The fried Bologna sandwich is a Southern classic for a reason!) Having said all that, it can be tricky to eat your way through an entire link of Bologna sausage, leaving you with one small problem: how to stop the open end from drying out when you return it to the fridge. Luckily, there's a simple trick to keeping your bologna from spoiling — and all you need is the lid from an empty jar of peanut butter.

Bologna is commonly sold pre-sliced in packets that can be resealed to prevent them from drying out. While these packets are convenient, it means every slice of meat is of a uniform thickness. Slicing your own bologna from a large sausage gives you lots more flexibility as you can vary the thickness of each slither to use in sandwiches, salad, omelets, and more. Wrapping the open end in plastic wrap makes a quick fix for keeping the end soft, but it's a single-use solution. A better reusable option to prevent the end from spoiling is to cap it with a washed and dried peanut butter lid.