How To Fry Crispy, Golden Bananas Without Using Eggs

You don't need a long list of ingredients to whip up a crowd-pleaser. Golden bananas — also known as fried bananas or banana fritters — are proof. With just a handful of pantry staples, you can turn everyday bananas into a hot, crispy treat that hits that perfect sweet and crunchy spot.

Traditionally, fritter batters often call for eggs — but here's the thing: You can skip them entirely. A mix of plain flour and water is all you really need. Whisk it until it's thick but spreadable, just enough to cling to the banana, without dripping off. When that batter hits hot oil, the starch in the flour reacts with the heat to create a blistered crust with no eggs required. There's no compromise on texture either. The key is using bananas that are ripe but still firm enough to hold their shape.

That said, some recipes call for overripe bananas, which add extra sweetness and softness, making for a different, but equally delicious, fritter. All you need to do is slice, dip, and fry. If you search for recipes online, you'll find all sorts of tweaks — from different flour combos, swapping water for milk, and sprinkling in sesame seeds or shredded coconut to topping the finished product with a honey drizzle. Whether this finger food reminds you of travels gone by or it's your very first bite, egg-free batters deliver big flavor with very little effort.