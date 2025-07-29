15 Northern Irish Dishes You Need To Try At Least Once

Most have heard of the traditional full English breakfast, which consists of fried foods like sausage, bacon, potatoes, eggs, tomatoes, and mushrooms, all crammed on a plate with baked beans and toast. But each region of the U.K. has its own version of this popular dish. Full Scottish breakfasts, for example, often feature haggis and square lorne sausage, while a full Welsh breakfast comes with cockles and laverbread sausages. In Northern Ireland, it's all about the Ulster fry.

Ulster is the ancient name for Ireland's northern provinces, but today, it's often used to refer to Northern Ireland (especially by Unionists). An Ulster fry is very similar to other regional fried breakfasts, but there are a few key differences. Traditionally, alongside sausages, bacon, eggs, and tomatoes (all cooked in bacon fat), it also features fried potato bread and soda farls. We'll come on to farls shortly, as they're an iconic Northern Irish food in their own right, but in a nutshell, they're round slices of flat soda bread. Today, many different variations on the traditional recipe are found across Northern Ireland, including vegan and vegetarian options, and versions made with avocado or poached eggs.

The Ulster fry, which was popularized in the 1960s, is slightly different from a full Irish breakfast, which is traditionally enjoyed in the Republic of Ireland. One key difference is in the bread: Irish breakfasts tend to feature grilled brown soda bread rather than fried.