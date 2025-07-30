The Easy Way To Cook Up BBQ Ribs Without A Grill

Making smoky BBQ ribs is a labor of love and a test of patience. You'll either need to cook them low and slow, or par-bake them in the oven first to soften their connective tissue before finishing them off on the grill to get that scrumptious charred flavor. However, if you haven't got a grill, don't despair! You can cook them in an air fryer, which combines the very best characteristics of an oven and a grill.

To make air fryer barbecue ribs, lay your rack down on a cutting board and remove the thin white membrane on the surface known as the silverskin (grab one end with a paper towel and pull it off cleanly in one move). As a whole rack won't fit inside your air fryer, you'll need to cut it into three to four pieces before coating both sides with spice rub. You can use store-bought seasoning or make your own with a mixture of garlic powder, salt, pepper, and smoked paprika (add a sprinkle of brown sugar to imbue your ribs with a sweet and smoky vibe).

Place your ribs in your air fryer and bake for 30 minutes, making sure to turn them halfway through. Finally, baste them with barbecue sauce and pop them back into the air fryer for five minutes to lend them a scrumptious, sticky sheen and sweetness. The smoky quality of the barbecue sauce will mimic the aroma of a charcoal barbecue, resulting in ribs that are tender, succulent, and flavorful.