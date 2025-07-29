Bring A Savory Crunch To These Cold Deli Staples With A Fritos Crumble

Classic mayo-based salads like tuna, egg, and crisp and creamy chicken salad have stood the test of time for good reason. They're creamy, rich, and satisfying — but let's be honest, they can also be a little one-note in texture. Sure, celery offers a bit more of a bite, but if you want crunch as you chew, that's where Fritos come in. The salty, crispy corn chips add an unexpected crunch that instantly livens up these soft and creamy dishes. It's not just about texture either; Fritos bring a lightly toasted, almost sweet-savory depth that makes each bite more dynamic. To get the best results, crush the Fritos lightly and sprinkle them on just before serving. You'll avoid sogginess while maximizing crunch.

Don't stop at tuna, chicken, or egg salad. The beauty of the Fritos crumble is that it works with almost any chilled, creamy salad. Classic ham salad? Even better with a little crunch. Potato salad with extra mustard or pickles? Fritos soak up the bold flavors and give you a satisfying snap. Pasta salads with mayo, ranch, or sour cream-based dressings also benefit from the texture shift, especially when you're serving them as a side dish and want them to stand out.