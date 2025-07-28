This Cajun-Style Boil Skips The Seafood But Keeps All The Flavor

Full of oceanic flavor, a seafood boil is a yummy meal that's perfect for sharing with friends over a beer. However, serving an abundance of seafood to several people doesn't come cheap. The solution? Make a Cajun-style boil that skips the seafood but keeps all the flavor by using the same aromatic spices and doubling up on the sausage and eggs.

A classic seafood boil is made with a base of Andouille sausage that's simmered with potatoes and corn in a fragrant broth spiced with Old Bay or Creole seasoning. Seafood, like lobsters, shrimp, mussels, and crabs, are added to this bubbling broth and cooked through before they're drained and served with a buttery sauce and several boiled eggs. To make a seafood-free version of this Louisiana staple, sear your sausage in plenty of butter to create some characterful caramelization on the surface and set it aside. Then in the same pan, sauté your aromatics, such as chopped onion and minced garlic, before adding in your spice mix and a glug of chicken stock. At this point, feel free to toss in some chunks of potato and corn. Once your broth has bubbled and reduced, add more butter to lend it a glossy sheen before returning the sausage to the pan. Cascade this entire aromatic mixture over a platter of halved boiled eggs and serve with some crunchy bread.