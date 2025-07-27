The Cold Deli Salad You Can Heat Up For A New Experience

The king of the prepared food section at the grocery store has to be the deli chicken salad. Stuff it in a sammie, dollop it over some leafy greens, or scoop it up with pita chips to turn it into an effortless snack. Better yet, this high-protein tub of goodness, which tends to be eaten cold, can actually be heated up to create several more new and interesting meals with a little culinary creativity.

Heating store-bought or homemade chicken salad sounds unusual, but it's a common move in the south, where chopped celery, toasted almond flakes, and Parmesan are mixed into the shredded chicken along with mayo and lemon juice before it's topped with more shredded cheese and crunchy potato chips. Once baked, the mayo in the mixture loosens, creating a dreamy dish with a creamy quality and textured character. However, even a basic chicken salad is elevated when heated and paired simply with shredded cheddar and packed into a pita pocket or tortilla wrap. You can also warm it in a hot skillet with a pat of butter to make a filling topping for a steaming bowl of white rice, an accompaniment to flaky biscuits, or a stuffing for a slider roll.

The best way to heat your deli chicken salad is to place it in an ovenproof dish and bake. But you can also give it a quick zap in the microwave or fry it in a pan with a slick of butter or oil.