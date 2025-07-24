9 Dishes From The Victorian Era We'd Still Eat Today

Many Victorian dishes do not sound that appetizing. People during this era consumed some incredibly strange food and drink, either through necessity or simple desire. One example? Egg wine. Another? Diseased animals. That one, of course, wasn't a choice for many people, but rather the cheapest type of meat available.

But Victorian food wasn't all bad. Some of the dishes that they created or enjoyed, like treacle tart and cucumber sandwiches, are still eaten today. Others aren't so popular anymore (looking at you, spinach ice cream), but still deserve a place on the table (combine that spinach ice cream with chocolate and you've got a winning, nutritious dessert).

Below, we've gone on a journey of all the different dishes and foods that were popular during the reign of Queen Victoria (that's 1837 to 1901, in case you needed reminding), and we'd still eat today, with a few tweaks, probably. Keep reading to find out whether you're with us or against us.