Bulk Up Tabbouleh With Your Favorite Canned Fish

Tabbouleh is a hearty salad that's often served alongside grilled kebabs or combined in a mezze platter. Made with a base of bulgur wheat, an abundance of verdant herbs, and chopped veggies that are dressed in a lemony vinaigrette, this bright Middle Eastern dish cuts through the richness of fatty meats and provides a textural contrast against creamy dips like hummus and baba ghanoush. However, it also has the chops to shine in its own right. To turn this vibrant salad into the star of the show (instead of the sidekick), consider bulking it up with your favorite canned fish.

Store-bought tabbouleh makes a super-convenient foundation for making your bulked-up salad because you won't even have to consider chopping herbs or prepping any bulgur. Simply open the tub and tumble on a can of tuna, sardines, or mackerel. In fact any tinned fish from pink salmon to pickled herring will work. Having said that, oilier options, like mackerel and sardines, are perfect choices because the citrusy vibe of the tabbouleh counteracts the inherent richness of these fatty fish varieties, creating a salad with a balanced flavor profile. Plus, any oil that the fish is packed in can be used to elevate the dressing if you add in a spritz more lemon and a dash of seasonings (or choose a can of marinated fish that's already flavored with herbs and infused oils). For a lighter bite, select canned fish that's packed in water or brine and dig in.