The Best Type Of Honey To Use For A Tenderizing Marinade

Adding a sweetener to a salty, spicy marinade is a power move when it comes to maximizing the flavor and punch of grilled, baked, and fried meats. Sweeteners (like brown sugar and palm sugar) are often dissolved into marinades that use soy and vinegar to create complex flavors that have a balanced and rounded profile. Honey is another natural sweetener that's often combined with soy to make honey-glazed chicken thighs or mixed with citrus to make orange chicken stir-fry. Along with lending these dishes a sweeter note, honey acts as a tenderizer because it contains an enzyme called protease. The best type of honey to use when making a tenderizing marinade is raw honey because it contains more of this powerful enzyme.

Protease works by breaking down the long and tough fibers in meats like lamb, chicken, and pork. This makes the meat softer and more tender, lending it a juicier quality when cooked. Raw honey has more protease than other types of honey because it doesn't undergo pasteurization, making it better at softening tougher cuts like chicken thighs and lamb shoulder. Raw honey is also packed with nutritious pollen and antioxidants, known as polyphenols, that can reduce inflammation and curb the risk of heart disease. Better yet, you can easily substitute raw honey for honey that's been heat treated and filtered. Simply squeeze the same amount into your bowl and splash in other flavorful ingredients like ginger, garlic, lemon juice, or chilis.