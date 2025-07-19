The Graeter's Ice Cream Flavor We Can Eat Over And Over Again
Graeter's is a famous name in the U.S. ice cream world. The company has been churning out rich French Pot ice cream since 1870, when Louis Charles Graeter himself sold it from carts in Cincinnati, Ohio. The over 150-year history of excellence continues today, as Graeter's remains a family-owned business known for some of the best ice cream in America, and certainly the best in Ohio. It's no wonder the brand made it into the top five of our rankings of the 23 best ice cream brands. Out of the entire lineup of flavors that Graeter's produces, there really isn't one that's a miss. When it comes to crowning the best, though? That's a tough battle. After trying and ranking 17 flavors of Graeter's ice cream, we found the Lemon Meringue Pie flavor to be the winner.
Lemon marshmallow ice cream makes up the base of this flavor with the welcome addition of pie-crust pieces and a "tart lemon crunch" according to the front of the pint. The sweet creaminess of the marshmallow doesn't dilute the zingy lemon, and vice versa. The textural components of graham cracker pie crust and crunchy lemon candies are delightful and make eating this ice cream a unique experience. Overall, the flavors are very well balanced and seamlessly translate all of the best parts of real lemon meringue pie into a satisfying frozen treat.
What makes Graeter's French Pot ice cream so special?
Graeter's currently produces 42 different flavors of ice cream between its staple offerings and seasonal flavors. Each one is made in small batches of just two and a half gallons at a time and packed by hand. It's that personal touch that gives Graeter's ice cream such impeccable quality. The French Pot ice cream process develops unique textures and an indulgent creaminess that is hard to achieve in other ice creams. And, while the Lemon Meringue Pie was our favorite flavor, the Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip is Graeter's most popular and award-winning flavor overall by a landslide.
Despite stiff competition, the Lemon Meringue Pie does stand out amongst its siblings. One comment on a post of the Lemon Meringue Pie ice cream on Graeter's Instagram reads, "That is my favorite flavor. It's perfect with the freeze dried lemon drops ... it works so perfectly." Another commenter praised the Lemon Meringue Pie flavor with a nod to Graeter's famous chocolate chips, saying, "I usually stick with the 'chip' flavors, but this is worth an exception!" Clearly, we are not alone in thinking this flavor deserves a top spot on the Graeter's roster. And if you're as obsessed as we are, you can even purchase Graeter's Lemon Meringue ice cream pies with a graham cracker crust filled with Lemon Meringue Pie ice cream and topped with marshmallow and lemon whipped cream. Sounds like the perfect summer treat.