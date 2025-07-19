The Graeter's Ice Cream Flavor We Can Eat Over And Over Again

Graeter's is a famous name in the U.S. ice cream world. The company has been churning out rich French Pot ice cream since 1870, when Louis Charles Graeter himself sold it from carts in Cincinnati, Ohio. The over 150-year history of excellence continues today, as Graeter's remains a family-owned business known for some of the best ice cream in America, and certainly the best in Ohio. It's no wonder the brand made it into the top five of our rankings of the 23 best ice cream brands. Out of the entire lineup of flavors that Graeter's produces, there really isn't one that's a miss. When it comes to crowning the best, though? That's a tough battle. After trying and ranking 17 flavors of Graeter's ice cream, we found the Lemon Meringue Pie flavor to be the winner.

Lemon marshmallow ice cream makes up the base of this flavor with the welcome addition of pie-crust pieces and a "tart lemon crunch" according to the front of the pint. The sweet creaminess of the marshmallow doesn't dilute the zingy lemon, and vice versa. The textural components of graham cracker pie crust and crunchy lemon candies are delightful and make eating this ice cream a unique experience. Overall, the flavors are very well balanced and seamlessly translate all of the best parts of real lemon meringue pie into a satisfying frozen treat.