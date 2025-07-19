How A Potato Can Fix Your Garlic-Scented Cutting Board

There's nothing as aromatic as garlic-forward dishes (like a batch of these garlic butter chicken thighs). But there is one annoying problem: a smelly cutting board. If you've given your cutting board a wash with dish soap and found that everything you've chopped on it since (from apples and bananas to cheese and chocolate cake) has absorbed a distinct garlicky odor, you need to grab the nearest potato and a box grater. This super-fast hack fixes a garlic-scented cutting board in minutes to get rid of that pungent smell for good.

To get started, place a box grater on your cutting board and grab a regular old potato (any variety of spud will work but larger ones, like Russets or Yukon Golds, will be easier to grate than small ones like fingerling or new potatoes). Shred the spud on the side of the grater and spread the shavings out on the board. Allow the shredded tubers to sit on the board for a few minutes so they can work their magic and eliminate any unwanted garlicky odors before washing your board again. You can also use an apple if you have one in the fruit bowl, however, you'll likely have more uses for leftover shredded potato. As the spuds will absorb some of the garlicky character of the pungent cloves you've chopped on your board, they'll work well in savory dishes where their aroma can be celebrated like hash browns and latkes.