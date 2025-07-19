How Giada De Laurentiis Puts The Vibrant Taste Of Italy Into Corn On The Cob

Craving some sweet summer corn but love Italian flavors? It never fails to consult a Giada De Laurentiis recipe for a little European-inspired flavor. The cookbook author and TV chef puts the vibrant taste of Italy into corn on the cob by coating it in three classic Italian ingredients: minced garlic, grated parmesan, and fresh parsley. The chopped garlic is sauteed in a slick of oil before it's cooled and combined with the parmesan, herbs, and a sprinkling of salt. Then this aromatic paste is liberally brushed onto the entire surface area of the boiled cobs before more cheese is scattered on top. This cheesy blend can be made in minutes and prepared in advance, making it a quick and convenient way to jazz up a basic corn on the cob on the fly.

The parmesan imbues the corn with a rich, umami quality because it contains glutamate, an amino acid also found in mushrooms, tomatoes, and anchovies that lends them a deeply savory flavor profile. In Italian cuisine, parmesan is commonly used as a punchy ingredient in pasta dishes, risottos, and ravioli to imbue each dish with a nutty character and richness. When combined with the aroma of minced garlic and the fruity notes of a premium olive oil, this hard, aged cheese creates a delicious coating on corn on the cob, transforming it into a delectable side. The flecks of parsley pop against the color of the sunshine-yellow kernels, providing an inviting aesthetic and fresh flavor.