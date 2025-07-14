Review: Princess Cruises' 360: An Extraordinary Experience Is A Gourmet Feast For All 5 Senses
As I gazed out over the rolling, steel-gray waters of the northern Pacific, the cabin phone gave out a long-awaited ring. I hurried in, away from my whale-watching vigil on the balcony, and quickly picked up the phone. A polite voice on the other end of the line gave me the last bit of info I would need to make the secret rendezvous for Princess Cruise's 360: An Extraordinary Experience. I quickly scratched down the time and location on a slip of paper. The meetup would take place in front of O'Malley's Irish Pub, after which we'd be escorted to a secret location hidden somewhere on this vast and regal ship.
Just off the coast of Alaska, aboard the Discovery Princess, I was set to partake in one of the most immersive culinary experiences at sea or on land. I had no idea what to expect, but I was ready.
What is 360: An Extraordinary Experience, and how do you book it?
The 360 Experience is a multi-course experiential dinner theater offered aboard Discovery Princess and Enchanted Princess cruise ships. It promises to transport adventurous diners on a culinary exploration that draws on all the senses. The experience incorporates not just exquisitely prepared food but also an interactive high-tech augmentation of reality via gorgeously produced audiovisual programs on screens that wrap around the room, synthetic olfactory wizardry, and, of course, impeccable and personal table service. 360 tells diners the story of not only the food they're enjoying but also the people and places behind it.
This story is told through live performances by the host and a personal waiter. Brooke Shields plays the part of a culinary traveler voyaging through the Mediterranean and serves as an on-screen guide and narrator. She takes the small group of 20 diners from the Aegean to the hills of Spain, making many notable and surprising stops along the way.
To enjoy this dining experience, reservations must be made via the Princess app or by calling the Dine Line once aboard. Reservations are taken up to six months in advance; however, only after the full payment for your cruise has been received or you're a guest with Princess Captain's Circle Elite status. Diners must be age 13 and up. There are a limited number of both seats and time slots. The cost is $149 per diner.
Serenaded to the secret room
This gourmet dining experience begins with a rendezvous where diners mingle and enjoy the first drink offering of the evening, a unique vodka and Curaçao cocktail that incorporates chickpea foam with a floating caramel 360 logo for an unexpected treat. Guests are asked to dress in formal attire, and pictures are taken red carpet-style before violinists lead the group through the ship to a secret dining area exclusive to the 360 Experience and very unique in its own right.
After entering the dining room, it was with a hushed atmosphere and an undercurrent of excitement that the 360 show began. Our host for the evening led a team of waiters into a dining room that was transforming into a true virtual environment right before our eyes. Our names were projected on the table and walls as the immersive audio and video began to alter the room, and our tour of the Mediterranean began.
Olives and octopus in Greece
The first stop on the tour found us in Greece. The screens around the room displayed the white and blue vistas of the Peloponnese, before revolving into the rugged hills that play host to Greece's iconic olive groves. I enjoyed a dish of Kalamata olives, creamy tzatziki, and smooth, rich olive oil accompanied by miniature fresh pita bread that was pillowy soft.
As the hills on the screens around us transitioned into seaside cliffs, I wondered what dish was in store for us next. As we followed along on the screen, Greek fisherman motored out to their fishing grounds and shared their story while, simultaneously, their catch was delivered to the table. A tender bit of grilled octopus came as a surprise to some diners. Octopus can be a challenging dish, but in the hands of the chefs behind 360, it was perfectly grilled, soft, and succulent. As I enjoyed the last bite, the scene around me once again began to change, and we drifted west toward our next destination, Italy's sensational Amalfi Coast.
Wine, tomatoes, and lemons on the Amalfi Coast
The screens around me displayed more breathtaking ocean views as I soared like a seabird toward the beautiful villas and piazzas of Italy's Amalfi coast. The coast is dominated by Mount Vesuvius, the volcano that was the doom of Pompeii. The eruptions over millennia have enriched the volcanic soil of the region, and where lava once flowed, vineyards now flourish. I enjoyed an on-screen tour of one such vineyard while sampling the fruit of its efforts.
A bottle of Lacryma Christi del Vesuvio was uncorked, and I was offered a generous pour of this crisp white. Glass in hand, I watched as the tour continued with an introduction to some of Italy's happiest buffaloes, whose milk yields a delicate and creamy mozzarella di bufala. The cheese was beautifully plated with tomatoes, olive oil, and a balsamic vinegar.
As I finished, the screens transported me into the middle of a lemon grove producing famed Amalfi lemons, which are unique and the pride of lemon farmer Salvatore Aceto. As the leaves danced in the Italian sunshine, projectors caused virtual lemons to dance on my plate and the tables to disappear under conjured greenery. Then, the fragrance of lemons washed over me, cementing the illusion I was dining among the trees. A plate with dancing lemons was placed before me and featured a swirl of pasta al limone. While it may be a simple recipe, I can honestly say it's the best pasta I've ever had. Many pasta dishes can feel heavy, but the lemon cream sauce had a bright citrus flavor that made it feel light.
Plunging below the waves for wine in Spain
As I finished my last noodle, the surrounding screens took me down the picturesque Spanish coast, before plunging deep beneath the waves, where I was introduced not to my next seafood dish but rather my next wine. There, on the seafloor on the screens that enveloped the room, safely secured in a lock box, were barnacle-encrusted bottles of a very notable wine — a bold 2019 Seastar grenache. As sea life swam about us, graphics played across the screen detailing the process that results in this distinctive wine.
The dry red wine is stored for at least 6 months on the bottom of the sea after its traditional aging process; the additional time spent at high pressure instills in it a special character, much like Croatia's Coral Wine. Grenache must live a hard life to earn its appellation, as an on-screen quote from the vintners read: "Sometimes the worst conditions lead to the best tasting wines." "Indeed," I thought as I took a sip.
Zooming through Spain for tapas, prawns, and beef tenderloin
I watched the scene change once again as a plate of savory ham, chorizo, and toasted bread seasoned with a medley of salt, olive oil, and tomatoes arrived. My glass of grenache was an excellent pairing to the tapas.
As a projected Vespa rider zoomed in miniature around the table, weaving between plates and glasses, Spanish culinary life was on full display on-screen. Prawn fisherman, florists with edible arrangements, and truffle hunters with their trusty dogs all filed through our virtual environment, introducing themselves and their craft. That craft was on display at my table as well, as waiters filed in carrying plates of beef tenderloin topped with interlocked prawn tails. A smooth demi-glace sauce enhanced the beef, and a generous portion of truffle butter added a wonderful richness to the dish. After the last bite was finished, my husband and I passed the time by toying with a small, digital Spanish dancer in a flowing red dress, who twirled and kicked on our hands as we moved our fingers across the table.
Off to France for lavender and honey
As I finished my main course and lingered over my last sips of grenache, the table became very busy. Busy as a beehive, in fact, as all around me, the table and plates became a sweep of honeycomb. Reaching for the plate caused the honeycomb to break open, revealing personable honeybees flitting about as virtual golden honey spilled out.
As I played with the bees, the screens displayed orderly rows of lavender stretching out into the tranquil countryside of Provence, France. Here I met a lavender farmer who explained the important role bees play in cultivating his signature crop. As I followed his story, the scent of lavender washed over me, and my waiter arrived bearing an exquisite desert of lavender-infused honey mousse topped with handmade honey bee treats and a lattice of artful honeycomb sweets. The meticulous effort that went into its crafting was evident. The mousse was light and silky-smooth, and the honey and lavender provided sweet floral notes that were far from cloying. It was divine, and the perfect ending to a rich meal.
Popping a final cork to celebrate the voyage's end
Just as the ship must eventually reach its final port of call, the 360 Experience completes its culinary voyage with one last stop, a visit to the Champagne region of France. Here, I was virtually introduced to the latest in a long line of Champagne bottlers from this historic region. Our host uncorked a frothing bottle and poured out flutes of the crisp and bubbly drink. We all raised our glasses and the waitstaff took a bow, while on-screen, the cast of characters who guided us through their respective domains waved goodbye. It is a testament to the suspension of disbelief achieved at 360 that all the diners smiled and waved back, because it felt like the right thing to do.
The final bubbly glass was lifted not only to toast the conclusion of an excellent meal but also as a salute to the wonderful people behind 360. We applauded the Princess crew, as well as the farmers, vintners, fishermen, and ranchers who shared a piece of their lives and land.
I'd book another Princess cruise just to enjoy the 360 Experience again
360: An Extraordinary Experience really is a treat for the senses. Diners who participate are in for not just a truly amazing dinner but also an event they won't soon forget. I've never had such an immersive meal — from the interactive displays on my plates and the screens that surrounded me, to the scents that were piped into the room and phenomenal food and drink pairings. The entire experience was exquisite.
Not to go unmentioned amid the high-tech projections and delicious food is the skill, professionalism, and smiling faces of the numerous waitstaff, chefs, and hosts who labor long and hard to make this complex meal a seamless success for its participants. It felt like the staff were co-participants in the journey, excited to reveal every surprise and tasty treat.
Do I think the 360 Experience is worth the price? Absolutely. And I'm pretty sure you will, too.