Review: Princess Cruises' 360: An Extraordinary Experience Is A Gourmet Feast For All 5 Senses

As I gazed out over the rolling, steel-gray waters of the northern Pacific, the cabin phone gave out a long-awaited ring. I hurried in, away from my whale-watching vigil on the balcony, and quickly picked up the phone. A polite voice on the other end of the line gave me the last bit of info I would need to make the secret rendezvous for Princess Cruise's 360: An Extraordinary Experience. I quickly scratched down the time and location on a slip of paper. The meetup would take place in front of O'Malley's Irish Pub, after which we'd be escorted to a secret location hidden somewhere on this vast and regal ship.

Just off the coast of Alaska, aboard the Discovery Princess, I was set to partake in one of the most immersive culinary experiences at sea or on land. I had no idea what to expect, but I was ready.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.