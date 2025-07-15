How To Safely Reheat Leftover Rice To Avoid That Toxic Bacteria
Rice is a versatile and satisfying everyday staple, but it can also present some hidden dangers. If leftover rice is not handled properly, those fluffy grains can become a serious health hazard. Rice is particularly susceptible to being colonized by a foodborne bacteria called Bacillus cereus. If you leave cooked rice sitting at room temperature for too long, the bacteria can multiply and produce toxins that can't be destroyed by reheating.
Consuming rice that's been contaminated with Bacillus cereus could leave you with a nasty bout of food poisoning, with symptoms including nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Thankfully, by following the correct cooling, storing, and reheating techniques, you can keep the bacteria at bay and protect yourself from illness, all while ensuring the rice remains perfectly tender and fluffy. Whether you're meal prepping for the week or accidentally cooked a surplus of the grain, a few simple precautions can keep you safe and prevent waste. So let's run through the key steps you'll need to follow.
Cool the rice quickly
Once your rice has been cooked, it's important to cool it quickly to prevent the growth of bacteria. An effective way to do this is by rinsing the rice under cold water using a strainer. Alternatively, you can spread the rice out in a thin, even layer on a baking sheet, which will speed up the cooling time.
Transfer to airtight container
Once the rice has cooled to room temperature, transfer it to an airtight container. This will prevent cross-contamination from other foods or odors in your fridge and keep the rice from drying out.
Store rice in the fridge
Place the rice in your fridge no more than two hours after it has finished cooking. Ensure your fridge is running at a temperature of 40 F or lower to minimize bacterial growth and preserve freshness. Rice can safely be stored in this way for between four and six days.
Try reheating it in the microwave
To reheat your leftover rice in the microwave, transfer it to a microwave-safe bowl and add a tablespoon of water per cup of rice. This will gently steam the rice as it reheats, keeping it fluffy and tender.
Cover your rice before microwaving it
Cover the bowl with a plate or lid and microwave it at full power for three to four minutes. When sufficiently heated, the rice will have reached a temperature of at least 165 F. Rice should never be reheated more than once, as doing so increases the likelihood of bacterial growth.
Use the stovetop method to reheat your rice
Alternatively, you can reheat the rice on the stovetop. First, transfer the rice to a saucepan and add a tablespoon of water for every cup of rice.
Simmer until heated through
Cover the pan with a lid. Then, reheat the rice on the stovetop over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for two to three minutes, until it's piping hot. There's also the option to add a pat of butter to the pan for some added richness. Now, the rice is ready to serve, whether you're enjoying it as a simple side dish, or using it to whip up a delicious recipe, like fried rice or rice pudding.