How To Safely Reheat Leftover Rice To Avoid That Toxic Bacteria

Rice is a versatile and satisfying everyday staple, but it can also present some hidden dangers. If leftover rice is not handled properly, those fluffy grains can become a serious health hazard. Rice is particularly susceptible to being colonized by a foodborne bacteria called Bacillus cereus. If you leave cooked rice sitting at room temperature for too long, the bacteria can multiply and produce toxins that can't be destroyed by reheating.

Consuming rice that's been contaminated with Bacillus cereus could leave you with a nasty bout of food poisoning, with symptoms including nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Thankfully, by following the correct cooling, storing, and reheating techniques, you can keep the bacteria at bay and protect yourself from illness, all while ensuring the rice remains perfectly tender and fluffy. Whether you're meal prepping for the week or accidentally cooked a surplus of the grain, a few simple precautions can keep you safe and prevent waste. So let's run through the key steps you'll need to follow.